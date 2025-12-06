Himachal: Man loses fingers in explosion; police probe manufacture of explosives as cause

HAMIRPUR: A man lost four fingers in an explosion that occurred at a shop in Barsar town in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Saturday morning, police said.

The explosion was sudden and so intense that it took locals by surprise.

Atul (22), a resident, sustained serious injuries to his fingers and hand.

He was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Barsar, from where he was transferred to the PGI, Chandigarh, for treatment.

Atul was working on the roof of his friend's bike repair shop when the loud explosion took place.

An eyewitness said that three people were present at the scene, and police are currently searching for the other two individuals using CCTV footage.