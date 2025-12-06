India, Russia fast forward

NEW DELHI: India and Russia on Friday unveiled an extensive plan to turbocharge their partnership, doubling down amid Western sanctions, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated that peace in Ukraine must come through dialogue, adding India is on “the side of peace”.

The new agreements and collaborations, spanning energy, shipping, mobility, minerals, pharmaceuticals, and health amount to one of the most ambitious upgrades to the India-Russia relationship in a decade. Both leaders used the summit to reaffirm the historical continuity of their partnership.

“Over the past eight decades, the world has witnessed numerous ups and downs. Humanity has had to pass through many challenges and crises. And amidst all this, the India-Russia friendship has remained steadfast like a pole star. These relations, rooted in mutual respect and deep trust, have always stood the test of time,” Modi said.