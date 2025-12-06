India, Russia fast forward

NEW DELHI: India and Russia on Friday unveiled an extensive plan to turbocharge their partnership, doubling down amid Western sanctions, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated that peace in Ukraine must come through dialogue, adding India is on “the side of peace”.
The new agreements and collaborations, spanning energy, shipping, mobility, minerals, pharmaceuticals, and health amount to one of the most ambitious upgrades to the India-Russia relationship in a decade. Both leaders used the summit to reaffirm the historical continuity of their partnership.
“Over the past eight decades, the world has witnessed numerous ups and downs. Humanity has had to pass through many challenges and crises. And amidst all this, the India-Russia friendship has remained steadfast like a pole star. These relations, rooted in mutual respect and deep trust, have always stood the test of time,” Modi said.
Central to the talks was the launch of the India-Russia Economic Roadmap 2030, a sweeping framework that aims to raise bilateral trade to $100 billion annually. The roadmap outlines plans to set up an Indian pharma manufacturing facility in Russia, initiate joint urea production in India, and create new training programmes for Indian seafarers. It also prioritises enhanced shipbuilding and shipping connectivity, including cooperation on the Northern Sea Route, deeper engagement on critical minerals and global supply-chain security, e-visa access for Russian nationals, and the operationalisation of a full-fledged Indo-Russian mobility pact. Modi said the roadmap reflected their “common priority” to take the economic partnership to “new heights,” noting ongoing efforts to conclude a free trade pact between India and the Eurasian Economic Union.
The Ukraine conflict featured prominently in the discussions. “India has advocated for peace on the Ukraine issue from the very beginning. We welcome all efforts being made for a peaceful and lasting resolution of this matter. India has always been ready to contribute its part and will remain so in the future,” Modi said.
Putin responded that Moscow is working toward a peaceful settlement and remains in communication with the US on possible mechanisms, thanking Modi for India’s “attention and action.”