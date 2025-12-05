Putin pledges 'uninterrupted' fuel supply to India amid US pressure

NEW DELHI: Russian President Vladimir Putin has assured India of an “uninterrupted supply” of fuel amid US pressure to curb Russian oil imports, while speaking to the media alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the 23rd annual summit between the two countries on Friday.

“Russia is a reliable supplier of energy resources and everything necessary for the development of India’s energy sector,” Putin said. “We are ready to continue ensuring the uninterrupted supply of fuel for the rapidly growing Indian economy.”

Although Modi did not mention oil directly, he emphasized that “energy security has been a strong and important pillar of the India–Russia partnership.”

In a joint statement, the leaders underscored that “in the current complex, tense, and uncertain geopolitical situation, Russian-Indian ties remain resilient to external pressure.”

The visit comes amid US efforts to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, with Washington criticizing India’s oil imports from Russia. US President Donald Trump has imposed 50% tariffs on most Indian goods and alleged that purchases of Russian oil were indirectly funding the war, claims India has consistently denied.

Putin also outlined steps to deepen economic and strategic cooperation, including the use of national currencies for bilateral payments and expanded energy collaboration. “Russia and India pursue independent foreign policies and work together in BRICS and the SCO for a more just and democratic multipolar world order,” he said.

He added that discussions included “cooperation in the construction of small modular nuclear reactors and floating nuclear power plants,” as well as the development of “new international logistics routes.”

Putin said the early signing of the preferential trade agreement between India and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) would reduce barriers and facilitate the movement of goods, services, and capital. India and the EAEU held the first round of negotiations for the free-trade pact last week.

Putin last visited India in 2021, while Modi traveled to Moscow last year. The two leaders also met in September during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in China.