Modi promised ease of air travel but gave 'cease of air travel,' says Congress amid IndiGo crisis

NEW DELHI: Taking a swipe at the government over the IndiGo flight disruptions, the Congress on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised ease of air travel but gave "cease of air travel" and asked whether Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu would take responsibility for the "unprecedented crisis."

The opposition party claimed that the ongoing IndiGo chaos was not an accident but the direct outcome of the BJP government's "relentless push to manufacture a duopoly in the sector."

With IndiGo flight disruptions impacting thousands of passengers, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Saturday directed the airline to complete the ticket refund process for the cancelled flights by Sunday evening, as well as ensure that the baggage separated from the travellers is delivered in the next two days.

A day after the country's largest airline, IndiGo, cancelled more than 1,000 flights and caused disruptions for the fifth day on Saturday, the ministry said that any delay or non-compliance in refund processing will invite immediate regulatory action.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress leader Sasikanth Senthil said IndiGo's cancellation of flights has brought the nation's air travel to its knees.

"This crisis is not a natural breakdown; it is the predictable fallout of the BJP government that has been hell-bent on crushing competition, rewarding favourites, and reshaping an entire national industry to suit a tiny circle of corporate allies," Senthil said.

"The BJP government's reckless handling of aviation safety exposes the full extent of its negligence. After releasing the Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) rules on January 8, 2024, and after partially implementing them on July 1, 2025, the BJP government now shamelessly withdrew these critical safety protections in the middle of a sector-wide meltdown," the Tiruvallur MP said.