Nearly 800 flights cancelled on Saturday; IndiGo says operated over 1,500 aircraft amid recovery

NEW DELHI: IndiGo's flight cancellation continued on Saturday with nearly 800 flights cancelled across airports in the country. Indigo said it managed to operate over 1,500 flights and has begun operations in 135 out of its 138 destinations.

Passengers from Delhi heaved a sigh of relief as operations commenced early on Saturday after a 24-hour shutdown. According to a spokesperson of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, a total of 147 flights were cancelled - 70 departures and 77 arrivals. This includes figures only upto 6 pm.

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport had 144 flights bearing the impact - 74 departures and 70 arrivals, while at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, 63 departures and 61 incoming flights were cancelled. Details on other airports could not be reached though reports from North East India said the region was severely affected and harried passengers were crowding airports.

In an official statement on Saturday night, Indigo said, “By the end of day, we would have operated over 1,500 flights. With regards to destinations, over 95% of network connectivity has already been re-established as we are able to operate to 135 out of the existing 138 destinations in operations. There is a recovery."

The airline line also claimed that the reason behind cancelling a significant number of flights and operating a little above 700 flights on Friday connecting 113 destinations, was to prepare for December 6. "The main objective was to reboot the network, systems, and rosters so that we could start afresh today with a higher number of flights, improved stability, and there are some early signs of improvement."