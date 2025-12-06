NSCN leader Muivah mourns Swaraj Kaushal’s demise, shares memories

He called Kaushal a 'great Indian statesman,' and a 'friend' of the NSCN in particular and the Nagas in general.

He said Kaushal had taken an active part during the peace negotiations with the Mizo National Front, which led to the signing of the Mizoram Accord in 1986.

“Before he was appointed interlocutor, I, along with my NSCN teammates, had met Indian leaders including PV Narasimha Rao, Rajesh Pilot, HD Deve Gowda, Satish Chandra, and NN Vohra between 1995 and 1997,” Muivah recalled.

“I last met Kaushal in October 2020 in New Delhi and had a candid conversation with him. He was a very rational man with a deep understanding of the Naga political issue,” Muivah further stated.

Kaushal, the husband of the late BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj, died on Thursday at the age of 73.