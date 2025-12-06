Punjab LoP moves to HC seeking to extend last date for filing nomination papers for Zila Parishad, Block Samiti polls

CHANDIGARH: Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking an extension of the last date for filing nomination papers for Zila Parishad and Block Samiti elections.
They are alleging that widespread incidents of tearing, snatching and destruction of nomination forms on December 4 had prevented several candidates from filing valid nomination forms
Also, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) demanded that the deadline for filing nominations in all areas where there were complaints of highhandedness and discrimination should be extended to allow for free and fair polls.
In his petition, Bajwa maintained, "Cases of illegal detentions, persons being waylaid and picked up, and candidates not allowed to reach the venue, etc., took place."
"There were videos and photos captured that showed persons running away with candidates’ nomination papers, fights taking place, brawls breaking out, candidates not allowed to reach the venue, NOCs not issued, and officials concerned nowhere to be found,” Bajwa added.
"If, during an election, the very police that are supposed to ensure free and fair elections would start indulging in the abuse of power, undermining the law of the land and restraining the Opposition candidates from filing nomination papers, the faith of the people would be shaken in the democratic process."
"Therefore, an immediate time-bound investigation is initiated by a Central agency in the matter concerned,’’ he said.
Bajwa sought directions to the State Election Commission to constitute an independent monitoring mechanism or appoint observers to ensure peaceful, fair and transparent polls.
He also pressed for an inquiry by the CBI or any other Central agency into the conduct of Patiala SSP Varun Sharma, following the surfacing of an alleged audio recording purportedly directing police personnel – among other things – to disrupt the nomination process.
Advocate Arshpreet Khadial appeared for Bajwa before the Chief Justice to make an oral mention.
The request was allowed by the High Court, and now the matter will be taken up on December 8.
Senior SAD party leader Dr Daljit Singh Cheema also called for nomination of independent Observers for the polls, besides demanding stringent action, including charge sheeting of police and civil officials who had vitiated the election atmosphere by acting as stooges of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.
“The party will also submit the names of Returning Officers who have acted in a partisan manner and rejected forms of opposition leaders en masse, and appeal that they should not be put on duty in the general elections in 2027”.
Cheema also came down heavily on the State Election Commission (SEC).
He said it was condemnable that at a time when democracy was being murdered in the State, and the SEC had chosen to look away.
“This raises disturbing questions about the integrity of the SEC as it has failed to supervise the elections fairly and impartially and has also refused to take action against police officers, including Patiala SSP Varun Sharma, who specifically directed police officials to stop opposition candidates from reaching the offices of Returning Officers by resorting to illegal and unconstitutional means”.
Meanwhile, giving details of mass-level rejection of SAD candidates, Cheema said that in the case of Tarn Taran, out of 72 Zila Parishad seats, forms of party candidates had been rejected in 41 seats.
He said in case of Block Samitis, in Tarn Taran, 31 forms across 63 seats had been rejected, in Gandiwind 37 forms across 52 seats, in Khadoor Sahib 43 forms across 151 seats, in Patti 56 forms across 75 seats, in Bhikhiwind 77 forms across 100 seats, in Valtoha 56 forms across 78 seats and in Naushehra Pannuan 40 forms across 83 seats had been rejected.
Cheema said similarly in the Block Samiti seats in Majitha, 12 SAD candidates were not allowed to file nominations.
He said in Bhoa and Zira, no SAD candidate was allowed to file a nomination.
He said in Raja Sansi candidature of 25 out of the 35 SAD contestants were rejected for the Block Samiti elections, and in the case of Baba Bakala, 18 forms across 49 seats were rejected.
He also disclosed how in Fatehgarh Churian, 2 forms out of 4 Zila Parishad seats and 14 forms across 25 Block Samiti seats were rejected.
He also added that a large number of SAD candidates were not allowed to file their nominations in Qadian, Jaitu, Ghanaur, Nurpur Bedi, Patran, Khanauri, Jandiala and Ajnala