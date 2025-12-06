Punjab LoP moves to HC seeking to extend last date for filing nomination papers for Zila Parishad, Block Samiti polls

CHANDIGARH: Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking an extension of the last date for filing nomination papers for Zila Parishad and Block Samiti elections.

They are alleging that widespread incidents of tearing, snatching and destruction of nomination forms on December 4 had prevented several candidates from filing valid nomination forms

Also, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) demanded that the deadline for filing nominations in all areas where there were complaints of highhandedness and discrimination should be extended to allow for free and fair polls.

In his petition, Bajwa maintained, "Cases of illegal detentions, persons being waylaid and picked up, and candidates not allowed to reach the venue, etc., took place."

"There were videos and photos captured that showed persons running away with candidates’ nomination papers, fights taking place, brawls breaking out, candidates not allowed to reach the venue, NOCs not issued, and officials concerned nowhere to be found,” Bajwa added.

"If, during an election, the very police that are supposed to ensure free and fair elections would start indulging in the abuse of power, undermining the law of the land and restraining the Opposition candidates from filing nomination papers, the faith of the people would be shaken in the democratic process."

"Therefore, an immediate time-bound investigation is initiated by a Central agency in the matter concerned,’’ he said.