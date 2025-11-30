Buzz over former Punjab CM Amarinder's advocacy for BJP-SAD alliance sparks possibilities of revival of ties

CHANDIGARH: With fourteen months left for the assembly elections in Punjab, the buzz over the possible revival of ties between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is on.

Former chief minister and senior BJP leader Captain Amarinder Singh is reportedly advocating for a coalition between the SAD and the saffron party in the forthcoming assembly elections.

Terming that he is 'totally fit' and 'active' and gearing up for the assembly polls scheduled to be held in early 2027, Singh, in an interview with a media house, stated that having an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal can help the saffron party to win, as the BJP does not understand the State.

"There is no other way to form the government than by having an alliance with the Akali Dal. If you want to win the 2027 assembly election, you will have to build your cadre, but it will take two to three elections,’’ he said.

He added that he felt indebted to Punjab as the State has given him a lot and he owes it to give back whatever he can.

Last February, when the two-time chief minister, accompanied by his daughter Jai Inder Kaur, the state women’s wing president of the BJP, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Even then, he reportedly advocated for a coalition between the SAD and the saffron party for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.