West Bengal CM assures to fight against political forces fanning 'flames of communal hatred'

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while observing ‘Samhati Diwas’ on Saturday, appealed to people to maintain peace and integrity.
She vowed to continue her fight against those political forces who are ‘fanning the flames of communal hatred and playing a destructive game against the nation.’
Mamata’s appeal for communal harmony come at a time when the State braced for a tense situation after the suspended rebel and Trinamool Congress MLA Hymayun Kabir laid the foundation stone of a ‘Babri Masjid-style’ mosque at Mirzapur in the Beldanga area of Murshidabad district. The locality is one among the communally vulnerable districts in the state.
She said that her government is committed to protecting the ideals and principles of the Constitution of India.
“The soil of Bengal is the soil of unity. It’s the land of Rabindranath, the land of Nazrul (Islam) and the land of Ramakrishna and Vivekananda, and this land has never been cowed down by any divisive force and nor will it ever do so in the days to come,” the Bengal chief minister said on X post.
“We know how to walk shoulder to shoulder in Bengal-the land of Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Jains and Buddhists,” she said.
In Beldanga, massive security arrangements were made in order to avoid any untoward incident prompted by communal tension.
A huge contingent of RAF companies, state police units and central forces has been deployed along both sides of National Highway 12 after the Calcutta High Court on Friday declined to stall the event and placed full responsibility for public order on the state government.
Governor C. V. Ananda Bose urged citizens not to be influenced by “provocative statements and rumours” and asked the State to ensure “no disturbance anywhere”.
The ruling TMC suspended Kabir, who was once with Congress and then BJP, and later in TMC, on Thursday, on charges of his 'communal politics' that go against the party's stance.
His suspension for what the party termed “communal politics” has given the event an added political edge.
Two clerics from Saudi Arabia and others, mainly belonging to minority communities across the state and even outside, attended the event.
Seven catering agencies from Murshidabad were engaged to prepare shahi biryani, with an estimated 40,000 packets for attendees and another 20,000 for residents.
A close aide estimated food expenses at over Rs 30 lakh, with the total cost of the venue approaching Rs 70 lakh.
Across the State, the ruling party observed ‘Samhati Diwas’ (Unity Day) with rallies promoting communal harmony. The government has declared a holiday, presenting a message of restraint.
The CPI-M-led Left Front also observed the day as “Black Day”, marking the demolition’s anniversary and underscoring its continued political weight.
Left Front brought out a communal harmony march in the city this afternoon.