West Bengal CM assures to fight against political forces fanning 'flames of communal hatred'

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while observing ‘Samhati Diwas’ on Saturday, appealed to people to maintain peace and integrity.

She vowed to continue her fight against those political forces who are ‘fanning the flames of communal hatred and playing a destructive game against the nation.’

Mamata’s appeal for communal harmony come at a time when the State braced for a tense situation after the suspended rebel and Trinamool Congress MLA Hymayun Kabir laid the foundation stone of a ‘Babri Masjid-style’ mosque at Mirzapur in the Beldanga area of Murshidabad district. The locality is one among the communally vulnerable districts in the state.