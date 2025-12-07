'Babri Masjid' foundation, Gita recital in WB trigger political uproar over 'religious polarisation'

KOLKATA: Despite charges of large scale corruptions levelled against the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, politics of religious polarisation is likely to feature prominently in the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.
The suspended rebel Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir on Friday laid the foundation stone of a ‘Babri Masjid’ in Beldanga of Murshidabad district and threatened to float a new political platform for Muslims to contest 90 out of total 294 assembly seats in the forthcoming assembly polls.
Political observers felt that Kabir attempted to engineer a new political narrative among Muslims, who form over 30 per cent of Bengal voters and traditionally vote for Trinamool Congress since the party to power in 2011.
Fearing a possible erosion in the majority Hindu vote bank in favour of the Trinamool Congress, the party supremo as well as the chief minister Mamata Banerjee suspended Kabir for his anti-party activities mainly communal statements ahead of the elections.
On Sunday, Bengal witnessed a massive Bhagavad Gita recital at Brigade Parade ground where the Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose was present triggering controversy.
While addressing the programme, Bose asserted that the state was "ready to end religious arrogance," referring to "something witnessed in Murshidabad a day before."
Addressing a Gita recital at Brigade Parade Ground here, he said that the state is also ready to end corruption.
Senior BJP leaders such as former state chiefs Sukanta Majumdar, Dilip Ghosh, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, ex-MP Locket Chatterjee and MLA Agnimitra Paul, along with religious figures including Swami Pradiptananda Maharaj, popularly known as Kartik Maharaj, Sadhvi Ritambhara and Dhirendra Shastri, joined the programme.
Christened ‘Panch Lakkho Konthe Gita Path’ (Gita chanting by five lakh voices), the event has been put together by the Sanatan Sanskriti Sansad, a collective of monks and spiritual leaders representing multiple monasteries and Hindu institutions.
The organisers say the effort aims to highlight Bengal’s spiritual heritage and build social harmony through shared recitation. Paul said, "The Gita is not for Hindus alone, it is for all 140 crore people of India."
In his address, Kartik Maharaj noted the current social mood. "In a climate of division, spiritual practice can restore calm and direction," he said, adding that thousands from across the state had pledged participation.
To manage the turnout, organisers have arranged extensive crowd regulation, stepped-up security, and emergency medical services. Three large stages have been built across the expanse of Brigade, and security presence has increased across central Kolkata.
Swami Gyananandaji Maharaj of the Geeta Manishi Mahamandal is leading the spiritual component of the gathering, while yoga guru Baba Ramdev and several noted monks have been invited.
Exactly two years ago, a ‘one lakh voices’ Gita chanting event ahead of the Lok Sabha elections sparked a political confrontation, with the ruling TMC accusing the BJP of using religion as a tool for polarisation.