'Babri Masjid' foundation, Gita recital in WB trigger political uproar over 'religious polarisation'

KOLKATA: Despite charges of large scale corruptions levelled against the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, politics of religious polarisation is likely to feature prominently in the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.

The suspended rebel Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir on Friday laid the foundation stone of a ‘Babri Masjid’ in Beldanga of Murshidabad district and threatened to float a new political platform for Muslims to contest 90 out of total 294 assembly seats in the forthcoming assembly polls.

Political observers felt that Kabir attempted to engineer a new political narrative among Muslims, who form over 30 per cent of Bengal voters and traditionally vote for Trinamool Congress since the party to power in 2011.

Fearing a possible erosion in the majority Hindu vote bank in favour of the Trinamool Congress, the party supremo as well as the chief minister Mamata Banerjee suspended Kabir for his anti-party activities mainly communal statements ahead of the elections.