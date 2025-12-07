Consumers seek innovative skincare solutions backed by science, say experts

NEW DELHI: India's rapidly growing skincare market, currently valued at an impressive $2.5 billion, is set to experience remarkable growth, with experts projecting that it could potentially double in size within just a few years.

This anticipated expansion is largely attributed to the rising trends of 'biohacking' and personalised skincare solutions, which focus on tailoring products to meet individual skin types and concerns.

At the sixth edition of BolognaFiere Cosmoprof, organised in collaboration with Informa Markets in India, experts stated that skincare is emerging as the defining category of consumer demand and industry investment.

Dr Aparna Santhanam, the Head of Medical Operations and Research & Development at Kaya Clinic, emphasised that the shift towards personalised solutions, increased inclusivity, and formulations based on dermatological research is rapidly redefining skin health in India.

“India is entering the next era of skincare advancement,” said Dr Santhanam. She noted that the Indian skincare market, currently valued at around $2.5 billion, is expected to double over the next five years.

As consumers increasingly seek innovative skincare solutions backed by science, the demand for customised formulations is rising. Biohacking, which combines technology and biology to enhance health and appearance, is driving this change and promoting personalisation and efficacy. The future of India's skincare industry looks very promising.

Experts also highlighted that the modern skincare audience is quite informed and discerning, necessitating strong regulatory frameworks and accountability to protect consumers from misleading claims and ambiguous labelling.