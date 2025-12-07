Consumers seek innovative skincare solutions backed by science, say experts

NEW DELHI: India's rapidly growing skincare market, currently valued at an impressive $2.5 billion, is set to experience remarkable growth, with experts projecting that it could potentially double in size within just a few years.
This anticipated expansion is largely attributed to the rising trends of 'biohacking' and personalised skincare solutions, which focus on tailoring products to meet individual skin types and concerns.
At the sixth edition of BolognaFiere Cosmoprof, organised in collaboration with Informa Markets in India, experts stated that skincare is emerging as the defining category of consumer demand and industry investment.
Dr Aparna Santhanam, the Head of Medical Operations and Research & Development at Kaya Clinic, emphasised that the shift towards personalised solutions, increased inclusivity, and formulations based on dermatological research is rapidly redefining skin health in India.
“India is entering the next era of skincare advancement,” said Dr Santhanam. She noted that the Indian skincare market, currently valued at around $2.5 billion, is expected to double over the next five years.
As consumers increasingly seek innovative skincare solutions backed by science, the demand for customised formulations is rising. Biohacking, which combines technology and biology to enhance health and appearance, is driving this change and promoting personalisation and efficacy. The future of India's skincare industry looks very promising.
Experts also highlighted that the modern skincare audience is quite informed and discerning, necessitating strong regulatory frameworks and accountability to protect consumers from misleading claims and ambiguous labelling.
“The new wave of consumers prioritises efficacy, formulation integrity, and biological compatibility over trend-driven labels,” said Sanjana Balani, Founder and CEO of Potion Inc. She further added that clarity around ingredient origins, product safety, and formulation philosophy is becoming essential.
Consumers increasingly seek pH-balanced, antioxidant-rich, microbiome-supportive products that work in harmony with the skin rather than merely sitting on the surface.
The event brought together 353 exhibitors and over 800 brands from 23 countries and regions, showcasing innovation across 24,000 square meters of exhibition space at the Jio World Convention Centre.
This edition reflects India’s rising significance for ingredient manufacturers, dermo-cosmetic brands, formulators, packaging experts, and R&D-driven beauty innovators from around the world.
Data presented at the show indicates a tipping point for India’s skincare economy. According to Statista, the beauty and personal care market in India is expected to reach $33 billion by 2025 and may exceed $39 billion by 2030.
Online channels continue to drive this shift, with more than 226 million consumers projected to purchase beauty products digitally this year, and an estimated 272 million expected to do so by 2027.