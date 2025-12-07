Now, younger Canadians turn against immigration due to rising concern over housing affordability

CHANDIGARH: Blaming the housing affordability, now the younger people are turning against an increased intake of newcomers. In Canada, a public opinion on immigration shifted dramatically twice in the past 30 years.

These were the findings in a recent paper, 'Who Changed Their Minds? Two Shifts in Canadian Public Opinion on Immigration: 1995-2005 and 2023-24', published by the Institute of Research on Public Policy’s Centre of Excellence on the Canadian Federation.

The paper written by Randy Besco, an associate professor at the University of Toronto and Natasha Goel, a scholar there, stated that the Canadian public opinion on immigration shifted dramatically twice in the past 30 years.

It became more positive between 1995-2005 and then more negative in 2023-24. The brief on immigration was based on over 40 years of surveys conducted by the Environics Institute to compare shifts in the opinions of different demographic groups.

Overall, the 1990s-2000s shift was remarkably broad-based, with most groups following the general pro-immigration trend and previous gaps due to education and immigrant status narrowing.

However, the 2023-24 shift was quite different.

First, it was primarily an anglophone phenomenon, with francophone and Quebec respondents showing less movement.

Second, the gender gap has flipped: previously, men were more supportive, but now women are.

Third, the role of age has reversed: in the past, older people were more likely to say there is too much immigration, but now it is young people espousing that view.

"Recent shifts are clearly a new phenomenon, rather than simply a reversion of previous changes,’’ it reads.