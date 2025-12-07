Rajnath Singh inaugurates record 125 BRO projects in Ladakh

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday described Operation Sindoor as a “historic success,” crediting the mission’s scale and efficiency to India’s rapidly strengthened border connectivity. Singh, who was in Ladakh to inaugurate 125 strategically significant infrastructure projects of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) — the highest number ever launched simultaneously, said the forces exercised restraint despite having the capability to go further.
Speaking about the counter-operation launched after the Pahalgam terror attack, Singh said, “Our Armed Forces launched the operation in response to the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Everybody knows what befell those terrorists. We could have done much more, but our forces, demonstrating both courage and patience, did only what was necessary.
The success of the operation was made possible by seamless logistics and uninterrupted connectivity to forward areas."
The projects inaugurated on Sunday span two Union Territories — Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir — and seven states: Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Mizoram. They include 28 roads, 93 bridges and four miscellaneous facilities, collectively built at an estimated cost of Rs 5,000 crore, marking the highest-value set of inaugurations in BRO’s history. As first reported by The New Indian Express, the assets represent a major boost to India’s border infrastructure push.
These upgraded roads and bridges are expected to significantly enhance last-mile connectivity to remote villages and forward military posts, helping integrate these areas more closely into the national mainstream. The main event was held on the Darbuk–Shyok–Daulat Beg Oldie road at the newly completed Shyok Tunnel, one of the marquee projects unveiled by the minister.
Calling the tunnel an engineering feat built in one of the world’s toughest terrains, Singh said the 920-metre cut-and-cover structure will ensure all-weather access to a strategically vital region frequently cut off by heavy snowfall, avalanches and extreme temperatures. The tunnel, he said, will boost mobility, security and rapid deployment capability, especially during harsh winters.
Singh also virtually inaugurated the Galwan War Memorial in Ladakh, honouring the bravery and sacrifice of Indian soldiers.
Reaffirming the government’s commitment to developing border regions, the Defence Minister said robust connectivity acts as a lifeline for security, economic growth and disaster management. “There are numerous benefits of strong border infrastructure. It enables military mobility, smooth transport of logistics, increased tourism and employment opportunities, and most importantly greater public faith in development, democracy and the government,” he said.
He noted that the BRO spent a record Rs 16,690 crore in 2024–25 and has been set a target of Rs 18,700 crore for 2025–26. In the past two years alone, 356 BRO projects have been dedicated to the nation, underscoring the agency’s capability to operate in high-altitude, snowbound, desert, flood-prone and forested terrain. The Union Budget 2025–26 has raised the BRO’s allocation from Rs 6,500 crore to Rs 7,146 crore, reflecting its expanding role in national security and development.