Rajnath Singh inaugurates record 125 BRO projects in Ladakh

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday described Operation Sindoor as a “historic success,” crediting the mission’s scale and efficiency to India’s rapidly strengthened border connectivity. Singh, who was in Ladakh to inaugurate 125 strategically significant infrastructure projects of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) — the highest number ever launched simultaneously, said the forces exercised restraint despite having the capability to go further.

Speaking about the counter-operation launched after the Pahalgam terror attack, Singh said, “Our Armed Forces launched the operation in response to the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Everybody knows what befell those terrorists. We could have done much more, but our forces, demonstrating both courage and patience, did only what was necessary.

The success of the operation was made possible by seamless logistics and uninterrupted connectivity to forward areas."

The projects inaugurated on Sunday span two Union Territories — Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir — and seven states: Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Mizoram. They include 28 roads, 93 bridges and four miscellaneous facilities, collectively built at an estimated cost of Rs 5,000 crore, marking the highest-value set of inaugurations in BRO’s history. As first reported by The New Indian Express, the assets represent a major boost to India’s border infrastructure push.

These upgraded roads and bridges are expected to significantly enhance last-mile connectivity to remote villages and forward military posts, helping integrate these areas more closely into the national mainstream. The main event was held on the Darbuk–Shyok–Daulat Beg Oldie road at the newly completed Shyok Tunnel, one of the marquee projects unveiled by the minister.