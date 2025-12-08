DGCA panel probing IndiGo flight disruptions likely to summon CEO, COO on December 10: Source

MUMBAI: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation-appointed panel investigating the flight disruptions at IndiGo is likely to summon the airline's CEO Pieter Elbers and Chief Operating Officer Isidre Porqueras on Wednesday as part of the ongoing probe, according to a source on Monday.

The four-member panel, comprising Joint DG Sanjay Brahamane, Deputy Director General Amit Guupta, senior Flight Operations Inspector Kapil Manglik, and FOI Lokesh Rampal, has been tasked with identifying the root causes of widespread operational disruptions.

Its mandate includes assessing manpower planning, fluctuating rostering systems, and the airline's preparedness to implement the latest duty period and rest norms for pilots.

The panel, announced by Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Faiz Ahmed Kidwai on December 5, will also review the extent of compliance with the revised FDTL provisions, including analysis of gaps admitted by the airline and ascertain the accountability and responsibility for planning failures that led to the breakdown of operational stability, among others.

"The panel is likely to summon IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers and Chief Operating Officer Isidre Porqueras on Wednesday as part of the ongoing probe into the disruption of the airline's flight services at such a scale," a source told PTI here.