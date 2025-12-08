Government will take strict action: Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Indigo crisis

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Civil Aviation K Rammohan Naidu on Monday said that IndiGo flight operation crisis is the result of the problem in crew roster and internal planning of the airline. There will be no compromise and the Government will take strict action, he said.
"The IndiGo crisis occurred due to problems in its crew rostering and internal planning systems. IndiGo was supposed to manage crew rosters through its day-to-day operations. We are ensuring that the FDTL is properly implemented, and there has been no compromise on that front," Naidu said in the Rajya Sabha.
Naidu said that a meeting was held with Indigo regarding FDTL on December 1. He added that clarifications were provided during that meeting itself, but the airline operator did not flag any issues then.
"Suddenly, on December 3, we observed these issues and the Ministry immediately stepped in," Naidu further said.
The minister was replying to supplementaries regarding the implementation of the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) guidelines.
"We took control of the situation at airports and consulted all stakeholders. You have seen how things unfolded over those two days. Passengers faced a lot of difficulty, and we do not take this situation lightly. An inquiry is underway, and we will take very strict action, not only for this case but as an example. Any miscompliance or non-adherence by any person, entity, organization, or operator in civil aviation will attract very strict action to set an industry-wide example," the minister added.