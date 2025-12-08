Government will take strict action: Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Indigo crisis

Naidu said that a meeting was held with Indigo regarding FDTL on December 1. He added that clarifications were provided during that meeting itself, but the airline operator did not flag any issues then.

"Suddenly, on December 3, we observed these issues and the Ministry immediately stepped in," Naidu further said.

The minister was replying to supplementaries regarding the implementation of the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) guidelines.

"We took control of the situation at airports and consulted all stakeholders. You have seen how things unfolded over those two days. Passengers faced a lot of difficulty, and we do not take this situation lightly. An inquiry is underway, and we will take very strict action, not only for this case but as an example. Any miscompliance or non-adherence by any person, entity, organization, or operator in civil aviation will attract very strict action to set an industry-wide example," the minister added.