IndiGo crisis enters day 7; 250 flights cancelled in Delhi, Bengaluru; Mumbai also hit by cancellations

Over 250 IndiGo flights were cancelled from Delhi and Bengaluru airports on Monday as the disruptions in the crisis-hit airline's flight operations entered the seventh day, sources said.

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) reported 77 IndiGo flights affected so far, 38 arrivals and 39 departures cancelled, airport authorities confirmed.

The ripple effect of IndiGo’s operational issues was also felt in Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, where passengers faced widespread delays and cancellations.

The ongoing turmoil has prompted aviation regulator DGCA to extend the deadline for IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and COO–Accountable Manager Isidro Porqueras to respond to its show-cause notices. The replies, originally due within 24 hours of the notices issued on Saturday, must now be submitted by 6 pm on Monday.

In its notice, the DGCA flagged “significant lapses” in IndiGo’s planning, oversight, and resource management, pointing to large-scale operational failures that have stranded lakhs of passengers since December 2. The airline attributed the disruptions to regulatory changes in flight duty time limitations (FDTL) for pilots.