Jharkhand government orders statewide safety audit after Goa nightclub tragedy

RANCHI: The Jharkhand government has ordered an immediate, state-wide safety audit of all bars, restaurants, hotels and hospitals, directing district administrations to submit their reports within a week.

The decision comes in the wake of the horrific fire at a restaurant-cum-nightclub in Goa’s Arpora on Saturday night, which claimed 25 lives, including three youths from Jharkhand who had recently migrated there for work.

The victims have been identified as 24-year-old Pradeep Mahato and 22-year-old Vinod Mahato, both residents of Fatehpur village in Ranchi’s Lapung block, and 22-year-old Mohit Munda from Govindpur village under Karra block of Khunti district.

All three were employed as cooks in the nightclub and were present inside the kitchen when the blaze erupted.

According to Health and Disaster Management Minister Irfan Ansari, the government would deal firmly with any lapse related to public safety. “If an incident like the one in Goa happens in Jharkhand, officials will be held accountable,” he warned.