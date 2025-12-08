PM Modi meets NDA MPs from Bihar; urges collective focus on development, fulfilling promises

NEW DELHI: In a show of unity and purpose, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Bihar’s NDA MPs on Monday at Parliament, marking their first interaction since the alliance’s historic win in the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister reviewed the NDA’s commitments in the state and reiterated the coalition’s shared long-term goal: achieving a Viksit Bharat by 2047. The MPs reportedly shared insights from the recent state elections, where the partnership between PM Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar gained prominence and was informally referred to as “NiMo” within NDA circles.

PM Modi spent considerable time engaging with the MPs and agreed to a group photograph, with nearly 30 members from both Houses standing alongside him.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, translated into English: “After the historic victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, meeting the NDA MPs of the state at the Parliament House today filled me with new energy. I was extremely happy to see the determination of my family members in the state to make life easier.”

He said that Bihar’s double-engine government would leave no stone unturned in fulfilling the expectations of its people. MPs, speaking on condition of anonymity, said PM Modi encouraged them to act as servants of the people, not just as parliamentarians, and to work collectively to deliver on the promises made during the elections.