SC declines urgent hearing on IndiGo cancellations, says Centre already acting as lakhs stranded

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday noted that the IndiGo crisis “is a very serious matter”, as lakhs of people are stranded at airports, but it refused to grant an urgent hearing on a mentioning by a lawyer in the issue.

The two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and also comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi, observed that the Centre had already taken note of the situation and initiated steps to address it.

The lawyer who mentioned the matter before the court sought an urgent hearing into the IndiGo crisis, calling for immediate judicial intervention following the cancellation of hundreds of IndiGo flights, which has caused significant difficulties for passengers.

The top court said it was cognisant of the fact that lakhs of people were stranded at various airports across the country.