SC declines urgent hearing on IndiGo cancellations, says Centre already acting as lakhs stranded

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday noted that the IndiGo crisis “is a very serious matter”, as lakhs of people are stranded at airports, but it refused to grant an urgent hearing on a mentioning by a lawyer in the issue.
The two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and also comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi, observed that the Centre had already taken note of the situation and initiated steps to address it.
The lawyer who mentioned the matter before the court sought an urgent hearing into the IndiGo crisis, calling for immediate judicial intervention following the cancellation of hundreds of IndiGo flights, which has caused significant difficulties for passengers.
The top court said it was cognisant of the fact that lakhs of people were stranded at various airports across the country.
“It is a very serious matter. Lakhs of people are stranded at the airports. We know that the Government of India has taken timely action and cognisance of the issue. We understand that people may have health issues and other important concerns,” said CJI Kant.
The lawyer informed the court that there had been numerous flight cancellations by IndiGo over the past few days, causing severe hardship to passengers. He further alleged that the low-cost carrier had not been informing flyers about many of these cancellations.
“Around 2,500 flights are delayed and customers are suffering at 95 airports across the country,” he pointed out, seeking an urgent hearing.
The Supreme Court also noted that a similar plea had been filed before the Delhi High Court, which is expected to be heard on 10 December.
On Monday, 8 December, nearly 300 flights had been cancelled by 11 a.m.