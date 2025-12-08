SC relaxes bail conditions for Senthil Balaji; questions need for his twice-a-week ED appearances

NEW DELHI: Granting more relief in the form of bail relaxation to former Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji, the Supreme Court on Monday said in its order that unless summoned by the probe agency, he was not required to appear before an Enforcement Directorate officer twice a week in Chennai in the money laundering case linked to the alleged cash-for-job scam in the state.

"Why is this man (Balaji) required to appear before the Deputy Director of the Enforcement Directorate at Chennai on every Monday and Friday? At least save your own officer from the harassment as he will have to wait twice per week for this gentleman to come," a two-judge bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said.

The court also relaxed the condition requiring him to appear in the trial court on every date of hearing, saying the presiding officer may consider any plea for exemption on merits.

Earlier, the apex court had directed that the appellant mark his attendance every Monday and Friday between 11 am and 12 noon at the office of the ED Deputy Director in Chennai. He was also required to appear on the first Saturday of every month before investigating officers of the three scheduled offences.