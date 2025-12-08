'Verify identity before hiring for work': UP CM urges people to be alert against 'illegal migrants'

LUCKNOW: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, urged people to remain alert, ensuring proper verification of individuals before hiring him/her for a job at home or commercial establishments.
This comes amid the campaign going on in Uttar Pradesh to identify Bangladeshis and Rohingya residing and working illegally in the state, along with the setting up of detention camps.
He said that illegal immigrants could not be given protection at any cost.
The state government had commenced an extensive drive recently across the state seeking details of Bangladeshis and Rohingya working as sanitation workers, domestic help, helpers at various shops, etc.
Making the appeal on microblogging site X on Monday morning, Yogi posted in Hindi saying the security, social harmony, and robust law and order of Uttar Pradesh were his government’s top priorities.
“Strict and decisive action has been initiated against Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators who are residing illegally in the state.”
The CM appealed to the citizens of the state to remain alert and to verify the identity of any person before employing them for domestic or commercial work.
He said that the citizens of the state had the first right on government resources instead of those residing illegally.
Sharing a letter on X written by him and addressed to the people of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi added that the security of the state was the “collective responsibility”.
The CM begins the letter with a reference to a recent Supreme Court observation, which had said a red carpet cannot be rolled out for infiltrators while hearing a matter.
“This makes it clear that infiltrators are not acceptable at any cost. The resources are meant for citizens, not infiltrators,” he added.
Yogi continued by writing: “The local bodies have been instructed to identify and prepare a list of suspicious foreign elements. Unauthorised burden on public resources needs to be cleared. Benefits meant for the deprived section of society through schemes cannot be allowed to be divided.”
He said that clearing unauthorised encroachments on public institutions was necessary to ensure that the benefits of government schemes were extended to the citizens of the state only.
He added: “A special drive of verification of documents to identify infiltrators and sending them to the detention centres for further action is going on.”
The Chief Minister had earlier instructed the 17 municipal corporations to prepare a list of Bangladeshis and Rohingya hired for jobs like sanitation work and share it with the Divisional Commissioners and IGs of the division and range concerned.
These officials were directed to set up detention centres in each division where illegal immigrants would be kept until formalities for their deportation to their respective countries were completed.
Last week, while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) which alleged that some Rohingya people were deported illegally, the Supreme Court had questioned how intruders, who cross into India illegally, could demand that due legal process should apply to expel them.