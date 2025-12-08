'Verify identity before hiring for work': UP CM urges people to be alert against 'illegal migrants'

LUCKNOW: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, urged people to remain alert, ensuring proper verification of individuals before hiring him/her for a job at home or commercial establishments.

This comes amid the campaign going on in Uttar Pradesh to identify Bangladeshis and Rohingya residing and working illegally in the state, along with the setting up of detention camps.

He said that illegal immigrants could not be given protection at any cost.

The state government had commenced an extensive drive recently across the state seeking details of Bangladeshis and Rohingya working as sanitation workers, domestic help, helpers at various shops, etc.

Making the appeal on microblogging site X on Monday morning, Yogi posted in Hindi saying the security, social harmony, and robust law and order of Uttar Pradesh were his government’s top priorities.

“Strict and decisive action has been initiated against Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators who are residing illegally in the state.”

The CM appealed to the citizens of the state to remain alert and to verify the identity of any person before employing them for domestic or commercial work.

He said that the citizens of the state had the first right on government resources instead of those residing illegally.

Sharing a letter on X written by him and addressed to the people of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi added that the security of the state was the “collective responsibility”.

The CM begins the letter with a reference to a recent Supreme Court observation, which had said a red carpet cannot be rolled out for infiltrators while hearing a matter.