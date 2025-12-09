Bengal polls will be announced after publication of voters' list to block legal challenge: CM Mamata

COOCH BEHAR: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday claimed that the assembly elections in the state would be announced immediately after the publication of the final electoral rolls following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in February to prevent any legal challenge to the fresh voters' list.

Addressing a public meeting at the Ras Mela ground here, Banerjee alleged that the SIR exercise was being used to instil fear among voters.

She also attacked the Centre over the alleged withholding of funds under the 100-day work scheme and tore up a note on stage listing what she described as "humiliating conditions" imposed by the Union government for resumption of payments.

"They will declare elections just after the final rolls of SIR are out in February, so that nobody gets the chance to challenge the rolls legally. It will be done so that elections are held based on that list," Banerjee claimed.

The chief minister alleged that the Election Commission's November 4 rollout of the SIR had created "widespread fear" among people, making them apprehensive that their names would be arbitrarily dropped from the voters' list.

"Now we have to prove our citizenship? What greater shame can there be than this? People who have lived here for generations are being asked to prove who they are," she said.

Stepping up her attack on the Centre, Banerjee accused the BJP-led government of running an "anarchic and autocratic" regime and claimed that the saffron party would "destroy the culture, language and heritage of Bengal" if it comes to power in the state.