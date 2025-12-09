'Calculated political exercise': Kuki outfits criticise Meitei MLA's relief camp visit

IMPHAL: Kuki outfits on Tuesday condemned the visit of BJP MLA Yumnam Khemchand Singh to a relief camp in Manipur's Ukhrul district, claiming that it was a "calculated political exercise" rather than an act of genuine concern.

Singh, the former speaker of the assembly who belongs to the Meitei community, on Monday visited a relief camp in Ukhrul district, where people of the Kuki community displaced by the ethnic violence have been living.

Kukis and Meiteis do not venture into each other's areas after the violence broke out in May 2023, leaving the state deeply divided on ethnic lines.

Singh became the first leader from either side to cross the divide and visit a camp of the other community.

Kuki Inpi Ukhrul, the apex body of the community in the Naga-dominated Ukhrul district, criticised Singh's visit, calling him "uninvited".

"The Kuki Inpi Ukhrul expresses its unequivocal and vehement condemnation of the uninvited and unauthorised visit undertaken by MLA Y Khemchand to Litan Sareikhong relief camp," said a statement.

"His sudden appearance, accompanied by an excessive number of security personnel, constitutes a serious breach of protocol, propriety," it added.

The outfit claimed that the visit was unacceptable and profoundly disrespectful to a community awaiting justice.

"The visit was a calculated political exercise rather than an act of genuine concern," it alleged.