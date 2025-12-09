CBI files case against Anil Ambani’s son in Rs 228 crore fraud case

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a criminal case against Jai Anmol Ambani, son of businessman tycoon Anil Ambani, following allegations of cheating and fund diversion that caused Union Bank of India a loss of Rs 228.06 crore, the agency said.

Anil Ambani's Reliance Group is facing money laundering investigation alleged irregularities in loans worth approximately Rs 17,000 crore.

The FIR, registered on December 6, 2025, at the CBI's Banking Security and Fraud Branch (BSFB) in New Delhi, has named Jai Anmol Ambani, former director of Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL), along with Ravindra Sharad Sudhalkar, the company's ex-CEO and whole-time director, unknown associates and public servants.

The cheating and fund diversion allegedly occurred during the period from April 1, 2016, to June 30, 2019.

According to the detailed complaint to CBI filed by Anup Vinayak Tarale, Deputy General Manager at Union Bank's Stressed Asset Management Branch in Mumbai, RHFL approached the erstwhile Andhra Bank, now merged with Union Bank of India, seeking financial assistance in 2015.

Between February and May 2015, the bank sanctioned three separate term loans which are Rs 200 crore on February 21, Rs 150 crore and Rs 100 crore on May 29.

In addition to that, Tarale stated, the bank subscribed to private non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 100 crore, bringing the total exposure to Rs 550 crore.

The facilities were sanctioned as part of a consortium arrangement led by Bank of Baroda, with the loans secured against a pari passu first charge on book debts, receivables, and outstanding monies of RHFL, valued at Rs 3,231.64 crore as of June 30, 2020.