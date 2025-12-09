Dreams turned to ash: Five Uttarakhand men killed in Goa nightclub fire

DEHRADUN: Among the 25 people killed in the devastating fire at a popular Goa nightclub were five young men hailing from Uttarakhand, whose desperate search for better opportunities ended in a fiery catastrophe.

The deceased have been identified as Satish, Sumit, Jitendra, Manish, and Surendra, all employees at the establishment. They carried the hopes of their families, dreaming of stability and even international prospects, only to have those aspirations extinguished in the blaze.

Sumit Negi, 29, from Pauri district, had recently joined the Goa nightclub as a chef two months ago. Heartbreakingly, he was scheduled to return home on January 18 to celebrate his second wedding anniversary.

Surendra Singh, from the border district of Pithoragarh, had arrived in Goa just two days before the tragedy while planning his return to Germany, where he had previously worked for four years in the hotel sector.

Manish, 22, from Lohaghat in Champawat district, had dropped out of his studies to support his family. After working in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, his move to Goa ended abruptly, leaving his dream of marriage unfulfilled.

Satish Rana, 24, from Chah Gadolia village in Tehri Garhwal, was the sole breadwinner, responsible for supporting his parents and younger brother’s education. His death leaves his family facing an uncertain future.

Jitendra Singh, 24, from Sankuld village in Tehri’s Devprayag block, had initially sought work in Delhi before moving to Goa. He leaves behind two married sisters and a younger brother.

The loss of these young men has plunged their families into deep sorrow and financial distress.

"He was everything to us. He was working so hard to ensure his younger brother could study," lamented a relative of Satish Rana, speaking from Tehri. "We never imagined his hard work would lead him to such an end."

Sumit Negi’s imminent return for his anniversary has magnified the pain for his family. "He called just last week, excited about coming home," said a tearful neighbour in Pauri. "Now, we are preparing for a funeral instead of a celebration."

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, while officials in Uttarakhand have pledged support for the bereaved families, emphasising that this tragedy is a stark reminder of the sacrifices made by thousands of hill state youth in search of a dignified life.