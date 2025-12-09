India, Nepal DGMOs validate joint counter-terrorism exercise; reaffirm military ties

NEW DELHI: Underlining the significance of bilateral ties, the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the Indian Army and Nepal Army jointly witnessed and validated the two-day Battalion-level Validation Exercise conducted as part of Exercise Suryakiran, marking the culmination of an intensive combined training cycle at the Foreign Training Node, Pithoragarh.
The validation exercise successfully demonstrated joint Tactics, Techniques and Procedures (TTPs) for counter-terrorism operations mandated under Chapter VII of the UN Charter.
The drills integrated a range of niche technologies including ISR and precision-targeting drones, advanced day/night weapon sights, AI-enabled surveillance feeds, unmanned operational and logistics platforms, and secure battlefield communication systems.
The exercise highlighted seamless interoperability, synchronised mission planning, and coordinated execution of combined tactical operations in a CT (counterterrorism) environment at Battalion, Company, and small-team levels. Troops rehearsed intelligence-based surgical operations across complex terrains, including the employment of aerial insertion modes to enhance rapid-response capability.
The Exercise started in 2011, and this was the XIXth edition of the series.
Maj Gen Anup Jung Thapa and Lt Gen Manish Luthra are the DGMOs of Nepal and Indian Army, respectively. DGMO is responsible for planning, execution, and tracking of operations at the national level.
Recognising the importance of shared security and humanitarian preparedness in the strategic Himalayan region, both DGMOs lauded the exercise for strengthening operational synergy, deepening mutual trust, and reinforcing the long-standing military brotherhood between the two armies.
As a symbol of this enduring partnership, the DGMOs jointly planted a Tree of Friendship, reaffirming the timeless bonds and strategic cooperation between India and Nepal.
The Suryakiran series of exercises stands as a powerful demonstration of unity, preparedness, and partnership for regional peace and stability.
Deeper India-Nepal military ties
The armies of the two countries, as reported earlier by The New Indian Express, share strong ties marked with unique traditions. The Chiefs of Army Staff of Nepal and India are honoured with the honorary ranks of General in each other’s armies.
In November 2024, General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of the Indian Army, was honoured with the rank of Honorary General of the Nepal Army. Ramchandra Paudel, President of Nepal, conferred the rank during a special ceremony at President House, Sheetal Niwas in Kathmandu.
Later in December, General Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) of the Nepali Army, undertook a significant four-day official visit to India. During the visit, he was conferred the Honorary Rank of General of the Indian Army by Draupadi Murmu, President of India — a unique and cherished tradition that further strengthens military ties.
According to the Ministry of Defence, this special honour reflects "the longstanding and exceptional bond between the Nepali and Indian armies, a tradition that dates back over 70 years and symbolises the close military cooperation between the two nations."