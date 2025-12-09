India, Nepal DGMOs validate joint counter-terrorism exercise; reaffirm military ties

NEW DELHI: Underlining the significance of bilateral ties, the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the Indian Army and Nepal Army jointly witnessed and validated the two-day Battalion-level Validation Exercise conducted as part of Exercise Suryakiran, marking the culmination of an intensive combined training cycle at the Foreign Training Node, Pithoragarh.

The validation exercise successfully demonstrated joint Tactics, Techniques and Procedures (TTPs) for counter-terrorism operations mandated under Chapter VII of the UN Charter.

The drills integrated a range of niche technologies including ISR and precision-targeting drones, advanced day/night weapon sights, AI-enabled surveillance feeds, unmanned operational and logistics platforms, and secure battlefield communication systems.

The exercise highlighted seamless interoperability, synchronised mission planning, and coordinated execution of combined tactical operations in a CT (counterterrorism) environment at Battalion, Company, and small-team levels. Troops rehearsed intelligence-based surgical operations across complex terrains, including the employment of aerial insertion modes to enhance rapid-response capability.

The Exercise started in 2011, and this was the XIXth edition of the series.

Maj Gen Anup Jung Thapa and Lt Gen Manish Luthra are the DGMOs of Nepal and Indian Army, respectively. DGMO is responsible for planning, execution, and tracking of operations at the national level.

Recognising the importance of shared security and humanitarian preparedness in the strategic Himalayan region, both DGMOs lauded the exercise for strengthening operational synergy, deepening mutual trust, and reinforcing the long-standing military brotherhood between the two armies.

As a symbol of this enduring partnership, the DGMOs jointly planted a Tree of Friendship, reaffirming the timeless bonds and strategic cooperation between India and Nepal.

The Suryakiran series of exercises stands as a powerful demonstration of unity, preparedness, and partnership for regional peace and stability.