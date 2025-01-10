Nepal army band set to enthral at Army Day parade in Pune

NEW DELHI: As a significant gesture of friendship and cultural exchange, the Nepali Army Band has reached India to participate in the Army Day Parade to be held at Pune, Maharashtra on January 15.

According to sources, “The contingent commenced its journey from ICP (Integrated Check Post) Sonauli to Gorakhpur at 7:45 am on January 10 and is expected to arrive at Gorakhpur by 12 PM. The band will thereafter move to Pune in a C-295 aircraft and expected to reach there by evening,” said sources.

The 33-member delegation of the Nepal Army also includes 3 female musicians.

Army Day parade

The Army Day Parade commemorates Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa’s appointment as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army in 1949, symbolizing India’s post-independence military leadership. Traditionally held in Delhi, the parade began rotating to different cities in 2023, starting with Bengaluru, followed by Lucknow in 2024. Pune’s selection for the 2025 parade highlights the city’s historic ties to the Armed Forces and its role as the headquarters of the Indian Army’s Southern Command.

This year’s parade will take place at the Bombay Engineering Group and Centre, featuring marching contingents, mechanized columns, and technological exhibits, highlighting demonstrations of cutting-edge defense technologies such as drones and robotics, along with captivating performances like combat demonstrations and martial arts displays.

Deeper India, Nepal military ties

The Armies of the two countries share strong ties marked with unique traditions. The Chief of Army Staff of the Nepal and Indian Army are honoured with the honorary ranks of the General.

It was in November 2024 that General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of the Indian Army, was honoured with the rank of Honorary General of the Nepal Army.

Ramchandra Paudel, President of Nepal conferred upon Dwivedi the rank of Honorary General of the Nepal Army during a special ceremony at President House, Sheetal Niwas in Kathmandu Nepal.

Later in December, General Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) of the Nepali Army, was on a significant four-day official visit to India. During the visit, he was conferred with the Honourary Rank of General of the Indian Army by Draupadi Murmu, President of India, a unique and cherished tradition between the two armies that further strengthens the military ties.

As per the Ministry of Defence, this special honour reflected “the longstanding and exceptional bond between the Nepali and Indian armies, a tradition that dates back over 70 years and symbolises the close military cooperation between the two nations.”

Surya Kiran: India-Nepal Joint Military Exercise

Presently Indian Army contingent comprising 334 personnel is participating in the 18th edition of Battalion Level Joint Military Exercise Surya Kiran. The exercise is going on in Saljhandi, Nepal from 31st December 2024 to 13th January 2025. It is an annual training event conducted alternatively in the two countries.