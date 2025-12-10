5% DA hike for over 10L Bihar govt employees

PATNA: The Bihar cabinet on Tuesday approved a 5% hike in the dearness allowance (DA) for over 10 lakh government employees and pensioners and creation of three new departments, including one for employment and skill development. Government employees and pensioners receiving salaries and pensions under the sixth Central Pay Commission will now receive 257% DA instead of 252%.

Similarly, those getting salaries and pensions under the fifth Central Pay Commission will receive 474% DA instead of 466%. These revised rates will be effective from July 1, 2025. The cabinet meet also approved the creation of three new departments to fulfil the promise of providing one crore jobs to youth. The new departments include the youth employment and skill development, higher education department, and civil aviation department.

“We set a target to provide employment to one crore youth in next five years (2025-30). For this, it is necessary that maximum youth of the state be given training for skill development and quality higher and technical education,” CM Nitish Kumar said on X.