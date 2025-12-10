'Disparagement of court': Former judges slam 'motivated campaign' against CJI for remarks on Rohingya refugees

A group of former judges on Wednesday slammed what they described as a "motivated campaign" against Chief Justice of India Surya Kant for his recent comments on Rohingya refugees during a hearing.

In a statement titled 'Disparagement of the Supreme Court is Unacceptable,' the group of 44 retired judges of the Supreme Court and high courts said attempts were being made to malign the judiciary or attribute political motives to the CJI.

"Judicial proceedings should only be subject to fair and reasoned criticism," the former judges said in a statement titled

"What we are witnessing, however, is not principled disagreement but an attempt to de-legitimise the judiciary by mis-characterising a routine courtroom proceeding as an act of prejudice," the statement said.

The former judges said the chief justice was being attacked for asking the most basic legal question: who, in law, has granted the status that is being claimed before the court?

"No adjudication on rights or entitlements can proceed unless this threshold is first addressed," the statement said.