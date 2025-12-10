Goa nightclub fire: Luthras fail to get interim relief, court to hear transit anticipatory bail plea on Thursday

Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa, where a devastating fire claimed the lives of 25 people, failed to get interim relief from a Delhi court on Wednesday as it posted their plea seeking transit anticipatory bail for hearing on Thursday.

Additional Sessions Judge Vandana, who was hearing the plea, also sought a response from the state government on the transit anticipatory bail filed by the two brothers.

Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, the two primary owners of the nightclub located at Arpora in Goa, sought four weeks of transit anticipatory bail so that they are not immediately arrested after they return to Delhi from Thailand.

They have also sought interim protection from arrest.

In their plea, the accused claimed that the nightclub is run by their partners and managers, and as owners they do not participate or oversee the day-to-day operations.

"The applicant and his partners operate from Delhi and do not run the day-to-day operations. The day-to-day operations are managed by the on-ground/restaurant managers," the plea said.

The plea also mentioned that the second club in Goa owned by the Luthras was razed by the administration, which showed "the vindictive nature of the actions of the authorities against the applicant."