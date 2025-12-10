Goa nightclub fire: Luthras fail to get interim relief, court to hear transit anticipatory bail plea on Thursday

Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa, where a devastating fire claimed the lives of 25 people, failed to get interim relief from a Delhi court on Wednesday as it posted their plea seeking transit anticipatory bail for hearing on Thursday.
Additional Sessions Judge Vandana, who was hearing the plea, also sought a response from the state government on the transit anticipatory bail filed by the two brothers.
Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, the two primary owners of the nightclub located at Arpora in Goa, sought four weeks of transit anticipatory bail so that they are not immediately arrested after they return to Delhi from Thailand.
They have also sought interim protection from arrest.
In their plea, the accused claimed that the nightclub is run by their partners and managers, and as owners they do not participate or oversee the day-to-day operations.
"The applicant and his partners operate from Delhi and do not run the day-to-day operations. The day-to-day operations are managed by the on-ground/restaurant managers," the plea said.
The plea also mentioned that the second club in Goa owned by the Luthras was razed by the administration, which showed "the vindictive nature of the actions of the authorities against the applicant."
Appearing for the brothers, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra said, "They (Luthras) too are victims. I am also concerned and hurt by this incident."
He requested the court to allow the owners to return to India and approach a local court in Goa.
The brothers had fled to Phuket in Thailand following the tragedy on the night of December 6. An Interpol Blue Corner Notice has been issued against them.
However, their lawyer claimed that the accused had travelled to Thailand for a business meeting.
"On December 6, the applicant travelled to Thailand for a business meeting in connection with his professional engagements and potential restaurant sites," the lawyer said.
Earlier, a Delhi court allowed the Goa Police a 36-hour transit remand of Ajay Gupta, one of the four owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub.
A senior official has disclosed that Gupta would be placed under arrest after the completion of formalities to bring him to Goa.
Besides, an LOC has been issued against Surinder Kumar Khosla, another owner of the nightclub who is a British citizen, according to the police.
The police have so far arrested five people -- the nightclub's chief general manager Rajiv Modak, general manager Vivek Singh, bar manager Rajiv Singhania, gate manager Riyanshu Thakur and employee Bharat Kohli.
Twenty-five people were killed in the fire at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub at Arpora in North Goa around midnight on December 6.
