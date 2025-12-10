Goa nightclub fire: 'I am only a partner,' says co-owner Ajay Gupta

Ajay Gupta, one of the co-owners of Birch by Romeo Lane, was brought to Delhi Police’s Crime Branch on Wednesday in connection with the devastating fire at the North Goa nightclub that claimed 25 lives.

Speaking briefly to reporters while entering the office, his face largely concealed by a mask, Gupta insisted he was “only a partner” in the establishment.

According to sources, Goa Police questioned Gupta in Delhi and have begun formal procedures to take him into custody, including seeking a transit remand. Investigators say Gupta had been untraceable since the December 6 blaze in Goa. A Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued after officers failed to locate him during their initial search in Delhi.

He was eventually found at a private hospital in Lajpat Nagar, where he had reportedly admitted himself for spine-related ailments. Once doctors cleared him, he was detained and handed over to the Crime Branch for further processing.

Officials indicated that Gupta is expected to be formally arrested once Goa Police complete the required paperwork for transit remand.

Five staff members of the nightclub, chief general manager Rajiv Modak, general manager Vivek Singh, bar manager Rajiv Singhania, gate manager Riyanshu Thakur and employee Bharat Kohli, were earlier arrested in connection with the tragedy.

Meanwhile, two other key owners of the club, brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, left India shortly after the incident. Authorities have since secured an Interpol Blue Corner Notice to trace their whereabouts.