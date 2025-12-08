Goa nightclub fire: Owners Saurabh, Gaurav Luthra fled to Thailand after tragedy, say police

Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, the owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, Goa, where a fire claimed 25 lives late Saturday, have fled to Thailand, officials said on Monday, prompting police to seek Interpol’s assistance in tracking them.

According to Goa Police, the Luthras departed for Phuket at 5.30 am on December 7 via IndiGo flight 6E 1073, just hours after the tragedy, which left mostly staff and five tourists dead.

The police discovered their escape during a manhunt launched immediately after an FIR was registered. Immigration records confirmed that the duo had left India shortly after the incident around midnight.

Authorities have now requested Interpol’s help to trace and arrest the nightclub owners.

A senior official said the rapid exit by the Luthras indicates their "intent to avoid the police investigation."

Soon after filing the FIR, police also dispatched a team to Delhi to carry out raids at the addresses of the two accused.

"Since they were not available, a notice under appropriate sections of law was pasted on the gate of their house," the official said, adding that by December 7, a Look Out Circular was issued against both the accused by the Bureau of Immigration (BOI) at the request of the Goa Police.

However, during this exercise, it was found that the two had already left Delhi for Phuket in the early hours of December 7, that is, immediately after the incident which had taken place around midnight.

"Goa police have taken further steps to coordinate with the Interpol Division of CBI to apprehend both Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra at the earliest," he said.