Luthras booked Thailand tickets while their Goa nightclub burned; denied interim relief

Goa Police have uncovered that nightclub owners Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra booked their escape to Thailand barely 90 minutes after the massive blaze erupted at their Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Anjuna, even as fire crews and police were still battling the inferno.

Investigators found that the brothers logged into the MakeMyTrip platform at 1.17 am on December 7, minutes after the first distress call at 11.45 pm, and reserved tickets to Phuket while rescue teams were struggling to pull out those trapped.

Immigration records later confirmed that the duo boarded an IndiGo flight out of Delhi early the same morning, intensifying scrutiny of their swift departure and raising serious questions about their attempt to flee the country.

The devastating fire claimed the lives of 25 people.

The owners failed to get interim relief from a Delhi court on Wednesday as it posted their plea seeking transit anticipatory bail for hearing on Thursday.

Additional Sessions Judge Vandana, who was hearing the plea, also sought a response from the state government on the transit anticipatory bail filed by the two brothers.

Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, the two primary owners of the nightclub located at Arpora in Goa, sought four weeks of transit anticipatory bail so that they are not immediately arrested after they return to Delhi from Thailand.

They have also sought interim protection from arrest.

In their plea, the accused claimed that the nightclub is run by their partners and managers, and as owners they do not participate or oversee the day-to-day operations.

"The applicant and his partners operate from Delhi and do not run the day-to-day operations. The day-to-day operations are managed by the on-ground/restaurant managers," the plea said.

The plea also mentioned that the second club in Goa owned by the Luthras was razed by the administration, which showed "the vindictive nature of the actions of the authorities against the applicant."