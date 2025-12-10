'Will be kingmaker in 2026', claims suspended MLA Humayun Kabir; TMC says 'daydreaming'

KOLKATA: Suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir asserted that he would emerge as a "kingmaker" after the 2026 assembly elections in West Bengal, claiming that no government could be formed without the support of his proposed new political outfit.

Claiming that neither the ruling TMC nor the BJP would be able to touch the majority mark on their own in 2026, Kabir said his estimate suggested that no party would cross the 148-seat mark in the 294-member assembly.

"I will be kingmaker after the elections. No one can form a government without my support," Kabir told reporters on Tuesday, while indicating that the formal announcement of his new party would be made on December 22.

"I have said that I will contest in 135 seats. You will see that the party I form will win so many seats that whoever goes to take oath as the chief minister will need the support of my party's MLAs," he said.

Asked whether his outfit would be called the 'National Conservative Party', Kabir declined a direct reply, smiling and saying, "I will reveal everything later. You will know after December 22."