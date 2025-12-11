'Acid attack accused threat to society, civilians': SC to hear pending cases next week

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday said there should be stringent condition that should be imposed on persons accused of committing acid attacks, calling them a "threat to the society, civilians and even rule of law."

"They (acid attack accused) are threat to the society, civilians and even the rule of law. There should be some stringent condition that should be imposed on these persons," observed, a two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

The court made these observations while hearing a plea filed by acid attack survivor, Shaheen Malik seeking appropriate directions to the Union of India on a larger issue.

During the course of the hearing on Thursday in the forceful ingestion of acid to women, the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, said that this was animal instinct.

The CJI also agreed with Mehta's submissions, as the court told the Jammu and Kashmir High Court to fast-track all five pending acid attack trials.