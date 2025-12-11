Amid impasse between Kerala CM and Governor, SC asks panel to suggest one name each for VC post in two varsities

"We are of the view that in such a situation, we should once again request the Committee headed by Justice Dhulia to look into the letter of the Chief Minister and the reply of the Vice-Chancellor and give us one composite report. We request the Committee to give us the names in order of preference for each of the universities in a sealed cover. We request the Committee to undertake this exercise and forward its report by Wednesday, 17th December, 2025 so that we can. take up the matter on Thursday, 18th December, 2025 as the first item," said the top court in its order.

During the course of the hearing on Thursday, Gupta submitted that the Law Minister and the Higher Education Minister had met the Chancellor on Wednesday. He said that the Chief Minister's objection was only with respect to one name (Ciza Thomas), and that the Chancellor did not indicate any particular objection to the other names. "The Chief Minister has said apart from this particular name, any other name can be chosen. When she was the temporary Vice Chancellor, she completely disrupted the functioning of the University," claimed Gupta.

Hearing this, Justice Pardiwala, however, pointed out that the committee led by Justice Dhulia has itself recommended her name. Gupta responded that the committee did not recommend the names in the order of merit, and it is only the Chief Minister who has to do so as per the August 18 order.

Considering that the two authorities have not been able to reach a consensus and there is no likelihood that it would be reached in future, the court ordered that the Justice Dhulia Committee will now recommend one name each.

In its earlier hearing on December 5, the Supreme Court had indicated that it would intervene in resolving the impasse if Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor-cum-chancellor Rajendra Arlekar did not reach a consensus.

Governor Arlekar had on September 2 moved the Supreme Court seeking the exclusion of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan from the selection process of Vice Chancellors for these two universities.

The Governor, in the petition filed in the top court, said neither of the universities envisioned any role for the chief minister in the selection process of Vice-Chancellors.