ECI pulls up West Bengal officials for not proposing polling booths in private housing complexes

KOLKATA: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has pulled up the district magistrates (DMs), who are traditionally engaged in the election process as district electoral officers (DEOs), for not acting on the ECI proposals for setting up of polling stations inside private housing complexes with multiple high-rise buildings across West Bengal.

The ECI, on December 10, sent a letter to the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal, directing him to take immediate steps in this regard. The national poll body, as per its guidelines, had directed the DEOs to conduct extensive house-to-house (H2H) survey for setting up of polling stations in 'high-rise/group housing societies/RWA (Resident Welfare Association) colonies that have common facilitation area/community hall at the ground floor within the premises and in slum dwelling clusters of urban areas'.

The Commission had also directed the DEOs to finalise the proposal for new polling stations after taking its prior approval. According to the Commission's directive, they were asked to complete the final proposal much before the draft publication of the electoral rolls so that the electoral registration officers (EROs) can update the control table in ECINet and create parts to prepare draft electoral roll.

In a strongly worded communication to the office of the CEO, West Bengal, the Commission has warned that it will take strong action against the DMs as well as DEOs for their failure to send proposals for setting up of pooling booths. "The Commission has taken a very serious view of the failure on the part of DEOs in performance of their statutory duty as given under Section 25 of the RP Act, 1951, read with Section 160 of the said Act. The DEO are also liable under the said provisions for any lack of sufficiency of polling stations for electors in the above-specified residential colonies," ECI cautioned Agarwal in its letter.