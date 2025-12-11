IndiGo offers travel vouchers worth Rs 10,000 to passengers severely impacted during December 3-5

IndiGo on Thursday announced a special compensation package for passengers caught in the widespread operational disruptions between December 3 and 5.

The airline said it will issue Rs 10,000 travel vouchers to customers who were severely impacted by prolonged delays or cancellations during the period.

In a statement, IndiGo said it regrettably acknowledges that part of its customers travelling on December 3, 4 and 5 were stranded for many hours at certain airports, and a number of them were severely impacted by congestion.

"We will offer travel vouchers worth Rs 10,000 to such severely impacted customers. These travel vouchers can be used for any future IndiGo journey for the next 12 months," it said.

IndiGo has also come under regulatory scrutiny, with authorities directing the carrier to cut 10 per cent of its winter schedule to help stabilise operations.

Before the disruptions began on December 2, the airline was operating roughly 2,300 flights daily.