Over 1900 incidents of GPS spoofing of aircraft reported in two years: Centre tells Lok Sabha
As many as 1,951 incidents of GPS spoofing and interference with aircraft have been reported across various airports in the country during the two years since November 2023, the government said on Thursday.
In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said, "Total GPS interference issues reported (November, 2023 to November, 2025) are 1,951 nos after publication of DGCA circular."
The minister said the GPS interference reporting started after the publication of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) advisory circular on November 24, 2023 regarding GNSS interference in airspace.
There have been instances of GPS spoofing and interference incidents at Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Amritsar, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai airports.
Global Positioning System (GPS)/ Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) spoofing and jamming refers to attempts to manipulate a user's navigation system by giving false signals.
According to Mohol, International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) identifies GNSS spoofing as a form of International Radio Frequency Interference (RFI) and Wireless Monitoring Organisation (WMO) is investigating the matter.
On November 10, DGCA Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for real-time reporting of GPS spoofing/ GNSS interference events around the Delhi airport.
ICAO GNSS Manual contains the mitigation plan detailing preventive and reactive measures, including frameworks for continuous threat monitoring, risk assessment, and the deployment of mitigation barriers.
(With inputs from PTI)