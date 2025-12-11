Over 1900 incidents of GPS spoofing of aircraft reported in two years: Centre tells Lok Sabha

As many as 1,951 incidents of GPS spoofing and interference with aircraft have been reported across various airports in the country during the two years since November 2023, the government said on Thursday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said, "Total GPS interference issues reported (November, 2023 to November, 2025) are 1,951 nos after publication of DGCA circular."

The minister said the GPS interference reporting started after the publication of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) advisory circular on November 24, 2023 regarding GNSS interference in airspace.

There have been instances of GPS spoofing and interference incidents at Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Amritsar, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai airports.