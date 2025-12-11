SC orders SIT probe of past CEOs of Noida

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing irregularities in land compensation in NOIDA to investigate the authority’s chief executive officers and top officials over the past 10-15 years. The court granted the SIT an additional two months to complete its investigation.
A three-judge bench, headed by CJI Surya Kant and comprising Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and N Kotiswar Singh, made it clear that farmers who received higher compensation, allegedly in “connivance” and “collusion” of NOIDA officials, won’t face penalties or coercive action.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing NOIDA, was allowed to file an affidavit to present the authority’s view.
One of the farmers, who allegedly received a higher payment and had approached the SC through senior advocate Siddharth Dave, said he had been receiving notices from the SIT to record his statement. “Kindly protect the farmers, as it is not their fault,” he urged.
The case traces back to August 13, when the SC ordered an SIT probe against NOIDA officials for allegedly colluding with builders to pay landowners beyond their entitled compensation. The court had asked recommendations of the SIT to be placed before the UP chief secretary for consideration of converting NOIDA into a “metropolitan council”.
Following serious findings, the SC formed a fresh SIT to examine bank accounts and assets of erring officials and beneficiaries, with support from forensic auditors.