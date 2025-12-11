SC orders SIT probe of past CEOs of Noida

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing irregularities in land compensation in NOIDA to investigate the authority’s chief executive officers and top officials over the past 10-15 years. The court granted the SIT an additional two months to complete its investigation.

A three-judge bench, headed by CJI Surya Kant and comprising Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and N Kotiswar Singh, made it clear that farmers who received higher compensation, allegedly in “connivance” and “collusion” of NOIDA officials, won’t face penalties or coercive action.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing NOIDA, was allowed to file an affidavit to present the authority’s view.