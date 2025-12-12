FSDA writes to UP district magistrates to invoke Gangster Act in illegal cough syrup case

LUCKNOW: While government agencies are conducting raids and cracking the whip on those allegedly involved in illegal diversion of codeine-based cough syrup and trafficking of narcotic-category medicines, the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) has shot of letters to 31 district magistrates (DMs) across Uttar Pradesh to book the alleged syndicate operators under the UP Gangsters Act.

The FSDA has told the DMs to initiate action under the law’s provisions that include seizure of properties disproportionate to the known source of income. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids in a palatial bungalow worth crores, owned by dismissed police constable Alok Kumar Singh in Lucknow on Friday.

Alok Kumar Singh, who was arrested in connection with the cough syrup scam, is currently languishing in jail. The ED raided 25 locations simultaneously across six cities in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Gujarat on Friday morning in connection with a major illegal network dealing in codeine-based cough syrup, officials said. The size of Alok Kumar Singh’s bungalow and its overt opulence were there to take everyone in awe.

Meanwhile, the development regarding the letters written by FSDA to the DMs has come three days after the Uttar Pradesh government formed a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by Inspector General of Police, Law & Order, LR Kumar, to investigate the case.

The UP Police and FSDA authorities have carried out raids in 332 firms across 52 districts in UP, during the past two months, lodging FIRs against 133 of them across 31 districts.