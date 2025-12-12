In a 1st, Bihar to conduct panchayat polls through EVMs, not ballot papers

PATNA: For the first time, Bihar is set to conduct panchayat elections next year through electronic voting machines (EVMs), in a shift from traditional ballot papers. The elections will be held in April-May 2026 to fill around 2.46 lakh posts in the three-tier panchayati raj institutions, including mukhiya, sarpanch and district board chairpersons.

An official of the state election commission said the state government’s approval has been sought to procure more than 32,000 EVMs. In 2021, panchayat elections were held using ballot papers along with partial use of EVMs. “The new system (use of EVMs) will make the voting process easier and more transparent. It will also make counting process faster,” the officer said.

Sources said the process of procurement of EVMs has started and only a written approval is required from the panchayati raj department. The state election commission officials did not rule out possibility of an increase in election cost after the purchase of EVMs. The commission has earmarked `200 crore to make elections faster and transparent.

The commission is thinking over use of M3 (Mark 3) EVMs, the latest model capable of storing data for up to 24 ballot units and 384 candidates. For the six positions in panchayat elections, including mukhikya, sarpanch, panchayat samiti member and ward member, one control unit will be linked to six ballot units.