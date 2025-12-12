'Lull before the storm': NDA leaders in Bihar claim 18 opposition MLAs ready to switch sides

PATNA: The political temperature in Bihar has heated up once again after leaders of the NDA's two major parties—the Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (United)—claimed on Friday that as many as 18 MLAs of the Opposition Mahagathbandhan are in constant touch with them and ready to switch sides.

Senior BJP leader and state health minister Mangal Pandey said that the rift within Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad’s family was a clear indication about growing discontent among party leaders after the results of the Bihar assembly elections were declared last month.

“There is a lull before the storm in the Mahagathbandhan. The discontent that grew over poor performance of the alliance in general and RJD in particular in the recently concluded state assembly elections will not stop here. The resentment will come out soon. Wait for some time and you will feel the heat,” Pandey told the media.

Echoing his views, JD(U) MLC and spokesperson Neeraj Kumar claimed that as many as 18 MLAs of the Mahagathbandhan were in touch with the ruling NDA. “What is noticeable is that the offer has come from the MLAs themselves,” he said.

RJD spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan, however, dismissed NDA leaders’ claims, describing it as a political design to spread rumours about discontent in the Mahagathbandhan bloc. “All Opposition bloc constituents are intact,” he claimed.