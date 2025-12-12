Sample of red chilli powder manufactured by Patanjali found unsafe: MoS Prataprao Jadhav in Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI: A sample of red chilli powder manufactured by Uttarakhand-based manufacturing unit of Patanjali Foods was declared unsafe, the centre said in the Lok Sabha on Friday.
In a written reply, Minister of State of Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, said, “During a sampling drive on spices in 2024–25, a sample of red chilli powder collected from the Uttarakhand-based manufacturing unit of Patanjali Foods was declared unsafe, as the detected pesticide residue levels exceeded the prescribed Maximum Residue Limits (MRLs)."
He said based on the test findings, the concerned authority issued a recall order, following which the FBO initiated the withdrawal of the affected product from the market.
The minister, however, said that no samples of products from the Amul brand have been reported as unsafe against the parameters specified under the Food Safety and Standards Regulations.
To a question from TMC MP, Mahua Moitra, on what steps government has taken to ensure that only quality-tested and safe food products are made available to consumers in the market, the minister said, “Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is mandated to lay down science based standards for articles of food and to regulate their manufacture, storage, distribution, sale and import to ensure availability of safe and wholesome food for human consumption.”
The implementation and enforcement of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 is a shared responsibility between the central and state governments.
He said to ensure compliance with the set standards, limits, and other statutory requirements under the FSS Act, 2006 and Food Safety and Standards Regulations (FSSR), FSSAI and its regional offices through state/UT food safety authorities, conducts regular localized/targeted special enforcement and surveillance drives including National Annual Surveillance Plan (NASP), inspections and sampling activities throughout the year.
"If any deviations from the standards or violations to the FSSR are observed, the defaulting food business operators (FBOs) are subject to regulatory actions, including punitive measures, as stipulated under the FSS Act 2006 and its associated rules," the minister added.