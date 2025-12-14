Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah sparks fresh controversy over remarks on Ladli Behna scheme beneficiaries

BHOPAL: Already facing a criminal case over his “sister of terrorists” remark about Indian Army officer Colonel Sophia Qureshi, BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh’s senior cabinet minister Kunwar Vijay Shah has sparked fresh controversy with comments on the beneficiaries of the CM Ladli Behna Scheme, the financial support program for women, which proved to be a key factor in the saffron party’s success in the 2023 assembly elections.

Shah, chairing the district development advisory committee meeting in Ratlam on Saturday evening, said, “This district has 2.5 lakh Ladli Behna Scheme beneficiaries, at least 50,000 of them should come forward to honour the CM for completing two years in power. We should plan an event where the Ladli Behnas would honour the CM. When the government is giving crores of rupees at a Rs 1,500 monthly rate to each beneficiary, then honouring the CM at least once in two years is justified.”

In the video of the meeting, which has gone viral, Shah (the minister in charge of Ratlam district) can be heard telling the officials, “Plan an event where the Ladli Behnas would honour the CM in the new year. We will arrange food for them. Those who don’t come, we will then see what happens to them. Such beneficiaries would be investigated; if someone’s Aadhar isn’t linked, their application will be put on hold. That means it will automatically be stopped. Then everyone will come.”

The remarks were enough to trigger a fresh political controversy. “The BJP should honour its beloved sisters, it is instead having its pampered ministers insult them. First, the vile remarks against the nation’s pride Col Sophia Qureshi, and now threats to mothers and sisters of the state, this is clear proof of BJP’s frustration and anti-women mentality. The CM’s silence is tantamount to endorsing the entire insult. The minister who first insulted the country’s army and now millions of sisters in the state, he doesn’t have any right to remain in the government,” state Congress chief Jitu Patwari wrote on X.