My linguistic mistake has hurt countrymen: Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah apologises for 'sister of terrorists' remark

BHOPAL: Beleaguered Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Vijay Shah has apologised for the third time in nine days for his controversial “sister of terrorists” remark on Indian Army’s Colonel Sofia Qureshi.

Shah, the 62-year-old eight-time BJP MLA and state’s tribal affairs minister, posted a video message as well as a written apology on his official letter pad on Friday, apologising for his “linguistic mistake.”

In the 24-second-long video message, Shah said, “It was my bhashai bhool (linguistic mistake) which has hurt a community, religion and countrymen. I never intended to hurt any religion, caste or community. I apologise to the Indian Armed Forces, sister Colonel Sofia Qureshi and countrymen for my words. I apologise to all with folded hands.”

He posted the same apology in writing on his official letter pad, maintaining that his words were a result of the deep pain and anger arising out from the Pahalgam terror attack.