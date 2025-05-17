MP deputy CM in middle of storm over jibe at Army

BHOPAL: Days after Madhya Pradesh tribal affairs minister Vijay Shah’s remark on Colonel Sofia Qureshi triggered a controversy, state’s deputy CM Jagdish Devda stirred up a row with his alleged comment on the armed forces. Opposition Congress accused Devda of insulting the valour of the forces. The Congress alleged that Devda has said, “The country’s army and soldiers bow in the feet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

The Congress and chairperson of party’s digital and social media platform Supriya Shrinate shared a 0.45-minute video, part of the 1.24-minute viral video Devda, on their ‘X’ accounts on Friday. “When the whole country is bowing in front of the army, BJP leaders are expressing their low thinking about the brave army. BJP and Jagdish Devda should apologise for it, and he should be removed from the cabinet,” Shrinate said, referring to Devda’s speech while inaugurating the training program of civil defence volunteers in Jabalpur.