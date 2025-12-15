Bondi Beach shooting: EAM Jaishankar speaks to Australia's Wong

Fifteen people were killed and over 40 others injured in the attack by two gunmen on Sunday, according to Australian authorities. Hours after the incident, Jaishankar condemned the terror attack.

Condemn in the strongest terms the terror attack on Hanukkah celebrations in Bondi Beach, he said on Sunday.

"Our thoughts are with the victims and their families," he said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the attack as a "dark moment" for the country.

"This is a targeted attack on Jewish Australians on the first day of Hanukkah, which should be a day of joy, a celebration of faith," he told reporters.

"At this dark moment for our nation, our police and security agencies are working to determine anyone associated with this outrage," he said.

The shooting at Bondi followed a wave of antisemitic attacks in the country. The attackers were identified as father and son duo of Sajid Akram and Naveed Akram.

The father was shot dead by police while the son sustained injuries and he is undergoing treatment at a hospital.