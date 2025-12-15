CID-CB initiates probe against Sangaria MLA, Sri Ganganagar MP over violence at Hanumangarh ethanol plant protest

JAIPUR: The CID Crime Branch (CID-CB) has initiated an investigation against Sangaria MLA and Sri Ganganagar MP in connection with a case registered over stone-pelting and arson during a protest against the Rathi Kheda ethanol factory in Hanumangarh.

Meanwhile, the police have surveyed to assess the damage caused by arson and vandalism. The violence erupted last week near Rathi Kheda in Tibbi tehsil during a protest demanding a halt to the construction of Asia’s largest ethanol plant.

Thousands of villagers and farmers had gathered at the factory construction site. While the protest initially remained peaceful, with speeches being delivered, coordination between the administration and the protesters reportedly broke down, leading to sudden unrest.

According to officials, protesters breached police barricades and set several government and private vehicles on fire. An attempt was also made to damage the factory wall. As the situation escalated rapidly, the police and administration were forced to fire tear gas shells and resort to a lathi charge to bring the situation under control.