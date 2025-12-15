CID-CB initiates probe against Sangaria MLA, Sri Ganganagar MP over violence at Hanumangarh ethanol plant protest

JAIPUR: The CID Crime Branch (CID-CB) has initiated an investigation against Sangaria MLA and Sri Ganganagar MP in connection with a case registered over stone-pelting and arson during a protest against the Rathi Kheda ethanol factory in Hanumangarh.
Meanwhile, the police have surveyed to assess the damage caused by arson and vandalism. The violence erupted last week near Rathi Kheda in Tibbi tehsil during a protest demanding a halt to the construction of Asia’s largest ethanol plant.
Thousands of villagers and farmers had gathered at the factory construction site. While the protest initially remained peaceful, with speeches being delivered, coordination between the administration and the protesters reportedly broke down, leading to sudden unrest.
According to officials, protesters breached police barricades and set several government and private vehicles on fire. An attempt was also made to damage the factory wall. As the situation escalated rapidly, the police and administration were forced to fire tear gas shells and resort to a lathi charge to bring the situation under control.
During the clash, 10–12 policemen and several protesters were injured, including Sangaria MLA Abhimanyu Poonia. Additional police forces were subsequently deployed from neighbouring districts to restore order.
Tibbi police station in-charge Hansraj Luna registered a case on December 11 against 108 people under various sections, for reasons including obstruction of government work, damaging government property, attacking police personnel, and inciting violence.
Sangaria MLA Abhimanyu Poonia, Sri Ganganagar MP Kuldeep Indora, and former Bhadra MLA Balwan Poonia have also been named in the case.
As a sitting MLA and a sitting MP are named, the investigation has been transferred to the CID-CB, Jaipur.
Meanwhile, a separate case was registered on December 12 on the complaint of Jayprakash Sharma, Senior Manager of Dune Ethanol Private Limited, pertaining to trespassing, vandalism, and arson at the factory premises. This FIR does not name any sitting or former MLA or MP, though it names 273 individuals.
Hanumangarh Superintendent of Police Harishankar Yadav said the investigation is underway and added that in view of the proposed protest at the Collectorate on December 17, all necessary steps are being taken to maintain law and order.