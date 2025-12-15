Ex-IAS officer Raj Kumar Goyal sworn in as Chief Information Commissioner

NEW DELHI: Retired IAS officer Raj Kumar Goyal was sworn in as the Chief Information Commissioner in the Central Information Commission on Monday.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Raj Kumar Goyal at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Vice President CP Radhakrishnan was also present at the occasion.

"President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Shri Raj Kumar Goyal, Chief Information Commissioner, at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the X handle of the President of India said.

Goyal is a retired IAS officer of the 1990 batch and was superannuated as Secretary in the Department of Justice under the Ministry of Law and Justice. He has also served as the Secretary (Border Management) under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

He succeeded Heeralal Samariya as the CIC.

The President, on the recommendations of the committee constituted under sub-section (3) of Section 12 of the Right to Information Act, 2005, appointed Raj Kumar Goyal as the Chief Information Commissioner in the Central Information Commission with effect from December 15.